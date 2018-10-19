China securities regulator chief says will boost market confidence with various measures

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it will encourage funds to help resolve liquidity difficulties at listed companies caused by stock pledging, and speed up approval for mergers and acquisitions as part of efforts to boost market confidence.

Liu Shiyu, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said the regulator will support the issuance of high-yield bonds and other debt products by small and medium-sized companies, according to a statement on the CSRC’s official website.