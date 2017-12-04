China blue chips end higher, consumer shares lead gains

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip shares rallied on Monday, bolstered by strong gains in consumer firms. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 7.25 points or 0.22 percent at 3,310.37. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.53 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.43 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.75 percent, the real estate index down 0.12 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.82 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.73 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.38 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.47 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.49 percent . ** At 07:01 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.6162 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6206. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Hebei Jinniu Chemical Industry Co Ltd up 10.01 percent, followed by Gansu Ronghua Industry Group Co Ltd gaining 9.95 percent and Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd up by 8.56 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were SJEC Corp down 10.01 percent, followed by Tederic Machinery Co Ltd losing 10.01 percent and Lawton Development Co Ltd down by 9.98 percent. ** About 14.81 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 84.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.44 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 13.92 billion. ** As of 07:02 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.19 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)