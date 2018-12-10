China shares end lower on data misses, Huawei arrest

* Shanghai stocks lower, blue-chip CSI300 index down

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Monday as disappointing trade and inflation data for November added to concerns over slowing growth, and as the arrest of a senior Huawei executive fed worries that the U.S. and China could escalate their trade war.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.8 percent at 2,584.58 points. Trading was relatively light, with about 11.32 billion shares traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 63.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 17.72 billion shares a day. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.2 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.2 percent, the consumer staples sector down 1.5 percent, the real estate index down 1.7 percent and the healthcare sub-index down 1.9 percent. ** China reported far weaker-than-expected November exports and imports, showing slower global and domestic demand and raising the possibility authorities will take more measures to keep the country’s growth rate from slipping too much. ** China’s factory prices rose in November at their slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further momentum. Consumer inflation eased from the previous month due to lower food prices, according to data published by the National Statistics Bureau on Sunday. ** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is fighting to be released on bail after she was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States. Her arrest has raised fears of possible retribution targeting executives at U.S. companies in China. ** While the arrest has sparked concerns over its impact on China-U.S. trade relations, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the recent trade truce between the two countries and Meng’s arrest “are two separate events.” But he warned of higher tariffs if the United States and China could not come to an agreement during the 90-day negotiating period. ** Shares of Huawei suppliers continued to fall as worries deepen over Meng’s arrest. BYD Electronic International Co Ltd is down 3.2 percent and O-Film Tech is 4.1 percent lower. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.34 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.057 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.58 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 2.12 percent. ** At 07:13 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.905 per U.S. dollar, 0.49 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8748, having broken through the 6.9-per-dollar level. The offshore yuan weakened past 6.91 per dollar and was last changing hands at 6.9160. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Eastern Communications Co Ltd, up 10.06 percent, followed by G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd , gaining 9.26 percent, and Xiangpiaopiao Food Co Ltd , up by 8.94 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Wintime Energy Co Ltd down 10.18 percent, followed by Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd losing 10 percent and Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd down by 10 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 21.8 percent, the CSI300 has fallen 22 percent while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 12.3 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.14 percent this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sunil Nair)