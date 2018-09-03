China shares end lower on weak manufacturing data, tariff concerns

* Shanghai stocks lower, blue-chip CSI300 index down

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks fell on Monday as a private survey showed China’s manufacturing growth slowed to a 14-month low in August, and as the threat of new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports to the United States brought trade war fears back into focus. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 4.51 points or 0.2 percent at 2,725.25. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.38 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.28 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.26 percent, the real estate index down 0.94 percent and the healthcare sub-index down 0.29 percent. ** China’s manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in August, with export orders shrinking for a fifth month and employers cutting more staff, a private survey showed on Monday. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he was ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends this week. ** Global index publisher MSCI Inc added another tranche of Chinese stocks to its emerging markets index on Monday, following the milestone debut inclusion in June, though the inclusion did little to boost shares on Monday. ** The transportation sub-index ended 2 percent lower after an official at China’s state planner said on the weekend that China would strictly prevent haphazard investment and redundant development in the automobile industry. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.17 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.59 percent, reversing earlier losses. ** Shares in newly listed firms slumped, with an index tracking those firms in Shenzhen plumbing a more than 4-year low before ending down 0.7 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.65 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.69 percent. ** At 0702 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8299 per dollar, 0.02 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.831. ** The top percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Hangzhou Freely Communication Co Ltd, Milkyway Chemical Supply Chain Service Co Ltd and Hunan Baili Engineering Sci & Tech Co Ltd, each of which advanced about 10 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Youon Technology Co Ltd, which fell 7.79 percent, followed by Zhonglu Co Ltd, down 7.56 percent and Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corp, which slipped 7 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 17.7 percent, the CSI300 has fallen 17.6 percent and China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 7.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.17 percent this month. ** About 10.22 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 77.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.26 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 10.98 billion. ** As of 0702 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.35 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)