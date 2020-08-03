China shares rise on upbeat factory data, tech boost

* Shanghai Composite Index +1.75%; CSI300 +1.62%

* Caixin PMI data bolsters recovery evidence

* Tech, defence shares soar after China Satellite Navigation Office touts industrial chain

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Thursday, underpinned by gains in tech stocks, as strong domestic factory data for July added to signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.75% at 3,367.97. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.62%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.629%. ** Tech firms were boosted by an announcement from the country’s Satellite Navigation Office that China will build a complete industrial chain of chips, modules, boards, terminals and operation services for China’s Beidou navigation system. ** Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 7.26%, its biggest daily gain since its debut on July 23, while an index tracking military and defence firms jumped 7.60%. ** Overall, sentiment was supported by a private business survey released on Monday, which showed that China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the pandemic, though export orders and employment remained weak. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 2.24%. ** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.9772 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.9745. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.4% and the CSI300 has risen 16.5%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 10.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.75% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)