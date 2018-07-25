China stocks ease after three straight days of gain

* Shanghai stocks lower, blue-chip CSI300 index down

* Shanghai losses led by Fuda Alloy Materials Co

* China’s A-shares at 17.85 pct premium over H-shares

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - China stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors paused for breath after three straight days of gain. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.1 percent at 3,577.75 points while the Shanghai Composite Index also eased 0.1 percent to 2,903.65 points. ** Both indexes were up for the past three session in a row as investors cheered Beijing’s stimulus plan. ** Sectors were mixed for the day, with most of them little changed. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.38 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.46 percent. ** At 07:02 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.7817 per U.S. dollar, 0.33 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8041. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, up 10.06 percent, followed by Nanning Department Store Co Ltd , up 10.05 percent, and Liaoning SG Automotive Group Co Ltd, up 10.04 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Fuda Alloy Materials Co Ltd, down 6.8 percent, followed by Fujian Start Group Co Ltd, down 6.49 percent and Huafang Co Ltd, down 6.22 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 12.2 percent, the CSI300 has fallen 11.2 percent while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 5.2 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 2 percent this month. ** About 16.78 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 123.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.55 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 22.96 billion. ** As of 07:03 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.85 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 12.63 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.6 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 2.76 percent to 30.79 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vyas Mohan)