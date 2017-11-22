China stocks end higher, supported by banking and energy firms

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - ** China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, underpinned by robust gains in banking and energy shares, while those in the defensive consumer and healthcare sectors paused for a breath after recent gains. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 20.05 points or 0.59 percent at 3,430.55 points. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.25 percent, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.82 percent, the consumer staples sector down 2.7 percent, the real estate index up 1.04 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.79 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.26 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.19 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.54 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.48 percent. ** At 07:03 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.6171 per U.S. dollar, 0.2 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6305. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd gaining 10.01 percent and SJEC Corp up by 10 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd down 9.78 percent, followed by Shanghai Material Trading Co Ltd losing 7.26 percent and Shengyi Technology Co Ltd down by 7.02 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.89 percent, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 26.4 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.51 percent this month. ** About 21.36 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 126.0 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 16.95 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 19.69 billion. ** As of 07:04 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.41 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 15.21 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)