China stocks end lower as financials weigh

* SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.1%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.1%

* FTSE China A50 -0.2%

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - China stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as financial stocks weighed on the market, and as investors exercised caution ahead of the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 3,794.33, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2% to 2,976.28.

** Trump views the meeting as a chance to see where Beijing stands on the two countries’ trade war, and is “comfortable with any outcome” from the talks, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

** The United States hopes to re-launch trade talks with China after Trump and Xi meet in Japan on Saturday, but Washington will not accept any conditions around the U.S. use of tariffs in the dispute, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

** Meanwhile, financial stocks led the decline on Wednesday, as investors planned to dump shares in leading brokerage firms, whose stocks slumped as a result.

** Banking stocks also weakened, after a report said that some Chinese banks may face U.S. action in N.Korean sanctions probe.

** The CSI300 financials index and the CSI300 banks index retreated 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.09%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.51%.

** At 07:18 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8835 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.8786.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Danhua Chemical Technology Co Ltd , up 10.12%, followed by Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd, gaining 10.06% and CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co Ltd , up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd down 10.05%, followed by Gansu Ronghua Industry Group Co Ltd losing 10.04% and First Tractor Co Ltd down by 10.03%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 19.3% and the CSI300 has risen 26%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 6.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.68% this month.

** As of 07:19 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.05% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)