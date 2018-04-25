China stocks end lower; property, energy shares weigh

* Shanghai stocks lower, blue-chip CSI300 index down

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Wednesday as gains in healthcare firms were offset by losses in real estate and energy shares. ** Sentiment was also curbed by losses on the Wall Street where high bond yields triggered risk aversion. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.4 percent at 3,828.70 while the Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.4 percent to 3,117.97 points. ** Healthcare sector led with a 2.2 percent rise while real estate and energy firms ended down 1.5 percent each. ** China is “days away” from revealing new rules governing its asset management industry, the official China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source close to the country’s central bank. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.84 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.28 percent. ** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3114 per U.S. dollar, 0.07 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3073. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong , up 10.11 percent, followed by Sumec Corp Ltd , up 10.09 percent and Founder Technology Group Co Ltd, up 10.06 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Hunan Baili Engineering Sci & Tech Co Ltd, down 10 percent, followed by Zhejiang Dayuan Pumps Industry Co Ltd , down 10 percent and Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co Ltd , down 9.06 percent. ** As of 07:01 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.57 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vyas Mohan)