China stocks end slightly lower, investors take breather

* Shanghai stocks lower, blue-chip CSI300 index down

* Gains in Shanghai stocks led by Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric Co Ltd and losses by Shangying Global Co Ltd

* China’s A-shares are at a 17.20 percent premium over H-shares

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after strong gains the previous session.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,400.17 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 2,777.98 points.

** China’s investment growth, already at record lows, may weaken even further in the future and authorities should step up fiscal and financial measures to give it a boost, the state planner said on Monday. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.06 percent. ** At 0659 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8096 per dollar, 0.09 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.816. ** The biggest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric Co Ltd, up 10.03 percent, followed by SEC Electric Machinery Co Ltd , which gained 10.02 percent and Huada Automotive Technology Co Ltd, which jumped 10.01 percent. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shangying Global Co Ltd, down 10.02 percent, followed by Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co Ltd, which fell 10.01 percent, and Jinhua Chunguang Technology Co Ltd, down by 10 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 16 percent, the CSI300 has fallen 15.6 percent and China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong has slipped 5.3 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 3.42 percent this month.

** About 11.87 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, 88.4 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.43 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 13.28 billion. ** As of 0700 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.20 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 12 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.7 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen 1.88 percent to 29.60 trillion yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)