China stocks extend losses as gloomy growth outlook weighs

* Shanghai stocks lower 0.6%, blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.7%

* PBOC cuts medium-term lending rate to 2.95%, a record low

* IMF expects China growth to slow to 1.2% this year

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Wednesday, as investor worries over an expected sharp drop in the country’s first-quarter economic growth offset a brief boost from a widely expected cut to medium-term lending rates.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.57% at 2,811.174, extending losses of 0.15% by midday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.74%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.79%, the consumer staples sector down 0.73%, the real estate index down 1.63% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.84%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.4%.

** China’s central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) for financial institutions by 20 basis points to 2.95%, a record low, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. More easing is widely expected to help struggling companies get back on their feet.

** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that the global economy was on track for its sharpest downturn since the 1930s this year. It reduced its outlook for China’s economic growth in 2020 to 1.2% from 6% in its January forecast.

** China reported fewer coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.

** Cash-strapped HNA Group scrambled to placate investors angered by a last-minute notice of a plan to negotiate a one-year debt moratorium for $163 million of its bonds. HNA Group’s Hainan Airlines closed down 0.64%.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.08%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.45%.

** At 07:00 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0584 per U.S. dollar, 0.19% weaker than the previous close of 7.0452.

** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.10% to 32.29 trillion yuan.

($1 = 7.0584 Chinese yuan)