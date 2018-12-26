China stocks fall amid economic worries, U.S. political uncertainty

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Wednesday amid lingering worries about the economy and caution over persisting U.S. political uncertainties, as a federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve unnerved investors.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to 3,002.03, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 2,498.29 points.

** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.64 percent, the consumer staples sector down 0.66 percent, the real estate index down 0.34 percent and the healthcare sub-index down 0.53 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.42 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.736 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.31 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.89 percent. ** At 07:23 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8843 per U.S. dollar, 0.03 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8863. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were shares of Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co Ltd , up 10.14 percent, followed by those of Guodian Nanjing Automation Co Ltd, gaining 10.08 percent and Holsin Engineering Consulting Group Co Ltd’s stock, up by 10.02 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were shares of Changyuan Group Ltd, down 10.06 percent, followed by those of Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co Ltd losing 8.47 percent and Qingdao Topscomm Communication Inc, down by 7.32 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)