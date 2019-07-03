China stocks fall on fading trade truce bump; yuan weaker

* Shanghai Composite -0.94%, CSI300 -1.11%

* Property firms outperform as Vanke reports strong sales

* Yuan weakens on premier’s dovish comments

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday amid waning investor optimism over progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China, and as new data from China’s services sector added to signs of a domestic slowdown.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.94% at 3,015.26. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.11%, with its financial sector sub-index losing 0.72%, the consumer staples sector down 2.92% and the healthcare sub-index off 1.62%. ** But the real estate index gained 1.15%, lifted by a 1.07% gain in the Shenzhen shares of China Vanke Co Ltd after the company said contract sales rose 9.6% in the first half. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.18% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.665%. ** Growth in China’s services sector slowed to a four-month low in June as new orders from overseas customers fell, a private survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs of strain on the economy as the U.S.-Sino trade war drags on. ** Adding to investor worries over trade negotiations, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday the talks were “headed in a very good direction”, but that a deal “will take time”. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.53%. ** At 07:18 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8905 per dollar, 0.24% weaker than the previous close of 6.8738. Earlier on Wednesday, the currency hit its weakest level against the dollar in a week as comments by Premier Li Keqiang stoked market expectations of further policy easing. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Beijing Capital Co Ltd, up 10.06%, followed by Zhejiang Tuna Environmental Science & Technology Co Ltd, gaining 10.04% and Harbin High-Tech Group Co Ltd, up by 10.03%. ** The top percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Panda Financial Holding Corp Ltd down 10.01%, followed by TKD Science and Technology Co Ltd losing 10% and Jiangsu Guomao Reducer Co Ltd down by 9.61%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 20.9% and the CSI300 has risen 29.3%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 7.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.22% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)