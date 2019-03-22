China stocks flat ahead of fresh trade talks

* CSI300 down 0.1 pct, SSEC flat

* U.S. trade delegation to visit China on March 28-29

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China stocks ended almost flat on Friday ahead of a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks next week, but posted weekly gains of about 2.5 percent on expectations of more policy measures to spur growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,833.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat, at 3,104.15 points. ** For the week, CSI300 rose 2.4 percent, while SSEC gained 2.7 percent.

** With hopes for a Sino-U.S. trade deal largely priced in, news of a new round of talks failed to excite the market. ** A U.S. trade delegation headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit China on March 28-29 for the next round of negotiations, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index dipped 0.7 percent, while the healthcare sub-index gained 1.2 percent.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.2 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.586 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.15 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.09 percent.

** At 07:05 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.7025 per U.S. dollar, 0.04 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.6998. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Jinzhou Port Co Ltd, up 10.14 percent, followed by Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd, gaining 10.08 percent, and Zhejiang Golden Eagle Co Ltd , up by 10.07 percent. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Liaoning Fu-An Heavy Industry Co Ltd, down 9.18 percent, followed by Sichuan Minjiang Hydropower Co Ltd , losing 6.61 percent, and Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd , down by 6.58 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)