China stocks marginally down as financials weigh

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China stocks ended marginally lower on Wednesday as losses in financial and property shares outweighed gains in energy stocks.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,871.62 while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 3,159.15 points.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.18 percent, with its financial sector sub-index falling 0.35 percent and the consumer staples sector shedding 0.41 percent while the real estate index was down 0.95 percent and healthcare sub-index was up 0.26 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.09 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.06 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.16 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.44 percent . ** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3756 per U.S. dollar, 0.13 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3671. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co Ltd, up 10.08 percent, followed by Jiangsu Jiangnan Water Co Ltd , up 10.06 percent and Qingdao Copton Technology Co Ltd, up 10.01 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd, down 10.02 percent, followed by Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co Ltd, down 5.89 percent and Zhejiang ChiMin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , down 5.86 percent. ** About 12.26 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 78.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.56 billion shares a day; volume in the previous trading session was 14.69 billion. ** As of 07:08 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.86 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.59 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vyas Mohan)