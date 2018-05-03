China stocks rise ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

* Shanghai stocks higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

* Markets gain helped by rally in tech shares

* U.S. delegation arrives in Beijing for trade talks

SHANGHAI, May 3 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday, aided by an afternoon rally in technology shares as a U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing for key talks over tariffs and other issues.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent to 3,793.00, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,100.86. ** The CSI300 index was up, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.48 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.24 percent, the real estate index down 0.25 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.22 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.01 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.4 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.61 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.16 percent. ** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3636 per U.S. dollar, 0.01 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.363. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd up 10.06 percent, followed by Hunan Copote Science Technology Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Well Lead Medical Co Ltd up by 10.03 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co Ltd down 8.55 percent, followed by Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia losing 7.78 percent and Shenzhen Huiding Technology Co Ltd down by 7.01 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.2 percent, the CSI300 has fallen 5.9 percent while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 2.5 percent. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.61 percent this month.

** About 14.00 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 89.2 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 15.70 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 13.42 billion. ** As of 07:08 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.43 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.25 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)