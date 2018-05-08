China stocks rise as Sino-U.S. trade talks set to resume

* Shanghai stocks higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

* Gains in Shanghai led by Beijing Aerospace Changfeng

* China’s A-shares are at a 23.13 pct premium over H-shares

SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China stocks posted robust gains on Tuesday, amid hopes that resumption of Sino-U.S. talks could help avert a trade war, while the impending MSCI inclusion of China shares rekindled interest in blue-chips.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2 percent to 3,878.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,161.50.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.67 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.12 percent, the real estate index up 2.47 percent and healthcare sub-index down 0.17 percent. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.77 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.25 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.55 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.18 percent. ** At 07:12 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3637 per dollar, 0.03 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3617. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co Ltd up 10.03 percent, followed by Kunshan Kersen Science & Technology Co Ltd gaining 10.03 percent and Qingdao Tianhua Institute of Chemistry Engineering Co Ltd up by 10.03 percent. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd down 10 percent, followed by Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co Ltd losing 9.92 percent and JDM JingDa Machine Ningbo Co Ltd down by 6.07 percent. ** As of 07:13 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.1 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Shanghai index was 13.47 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)