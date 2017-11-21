FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's blue chips end at 28-month high, brokerages lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - ** China's blue-chip index ended at a fresh
28-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by robust gains in brokerage firms, as
analysts expect the sector to benefit from the continued bull-run in the stock
market. 
   
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 18.69 points or 0.6 percent
at 3,411.09 points.
   
** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.8 percent, with its financial sector
sub-index             higher by 2.3 percent, the consumer staples sector up 1.8
percent, the real estate index up 5 percent and healthcare sub-index up 0.5
percent.
 
** The smaller Shenzhen index         ended up 0.8 percent, but the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index             dipped 0.2 percent.
 
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index                 was
firmer by 0.8 percent while Japan's Nikkei index         closed up 0.7 percent.
 
** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were
Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd            , followed by SJEC Corp             and
China Enterprise Co Ltd            , which all rose around 10 percent.
 
** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Baotou Huazi
Industry Co Ltd             down around 10 percent, followed by Shandong Xinchao
Energy Corp Ltd             losing 6 percent and Jiangsu Sunrain Solar Energy Co
Ltd             down by 4.9 percent.
 
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 9.3 percent, while China's
H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 22.8 percent. Shanghai stocks have
declined 0.03 percent this month. 
 
** About 19.69 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange,
roughly 116.6 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 16.89 billion
shares a day. The volume traded was 17.65 billion as of the last full trading
day.
 
** As of 07:15 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 31.40 percent
over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

