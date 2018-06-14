Downbeat China data hits Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as disappointing economic data and renewed trade war fears hit investor sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent to 3,767.70 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, at 3,041.22 points. ** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent to 30,533.64 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, at 11,985.97. ** Industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, offsetting upbeat trade data and suggesting further weakness ahead if Beijing perseveres with its crackdown on factory pollution and questionable local government spending. ** Investors were also kept in check amid concerns about U.S. threats to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods. ** U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to decide on whether to activate the tariffs, a senior Trump administration official said. ** China’s central bank left borrowing costs for interbank loans unchanged on Thursday, an unexpected decision that shrugged off the U.S. Federal Reserve’s increase in its benchmark rate overnight. ** “The central bank’s move is a boost to sentiment, though the impact could be rather limited,” said Yang Weixiao, an analyst with Founder Securities. ** Investors shall tread cautiously for the moment, as there are downside risks for the A-share market amid an economic slowdown, Yang said. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.84 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.48 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3955 per U.S. dollar, 0.08 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4007. ** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu General Science Technology Co Ltd up 10.04 percent, followed by Sichuan Zhenjing Corp Ltd gaining 10.01 percent and Yunnan Bowin Technology Industry Co Ltd up by 10 percent. ** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Citic Guoan Wine Co Ltd down 10.04 percent, followed by Jiangsu Luokai Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd losing 10.01 percent and Changchun Sinoenergy Corp down by 9.99 percent. ** The top gainers among H-shares were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd up 1.47 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 1.43 percent and Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up by 1.34 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Vanke Co Ltd which fell 3.31 percent, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which lost 2.8 percent and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd down by 2.7 percent. ** About 5.92 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 45.1 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.11 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 11.96 billion as of the last full trading day. ** As of 04:01 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 19.37 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)