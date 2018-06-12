Shanghai stocks end higher as Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' deal at summit

* Shanghai stocks close higher, blue-chip CSI300 index up

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai stocks recovered from early losses to end higher on Tuesday, as sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a ‘comprehensive’ deal aimed at the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.2 percent higher at 3,825.95 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent at 3,079.80 points, snapping a three-session losing streak. ** There were no immediate details on the contents of the document, but Donald Trump said he expected the denuclearisation process to start “very, very quickly”. ** Sectors rallied across the board, led by consumer and healthcare firms. Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery rose 6.4 percent to a record high, while the world’s most valuable liquor maker Kweichow Moutai also closed at a fresh peak. ** However, caution still prevailed, with more than a dozen of stocks plunging to their lower limit of 10 percent, as investors worried about liquidity conditions amid credit risks and more listings by technology giants that could sap the already-tight funding. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.16 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.33 percent. ** At 0701 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4023 per U.S. dollar, 0.04 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4047. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co Ltd, which ended up 10.12 percent, followed by Shanghai Laiyifen Co Ltd , which closed 10.02 percent higher and Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co Ltd, which ended 10.02 percent firmer. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co Ltd, which closed down 10 percent, followed by Changyuan Group Ltd, which ended 9.99 percent lower and Guizhou Salvage Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which closed down 9.9 percent. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 6.9 percent, the CSI300 dropped 5.1 percent, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong rose 4.6 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.48 percent this month. ** About 11.33 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 85.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 13.22 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 10.86 billion shares. ** As of 0702 GMT, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.32 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)