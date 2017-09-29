China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 flat, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.657 per dollar, 2.1 pct firmer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China is tightening security for next month’s twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress.

* China’s factories likely cranked up activity for the 14th straight month in Sept.

* China’s steel mills are slashing order books, curbing iron ore purchases and bracing for lower revenue.

* Framework for China’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is “basically complete”.

* China has set a deadline of 2019 to impose tough new sales targets for electric plug-in and hybrids vehicles.

* China’s cross-border capital movements will remain stable in the second half this year.

Company Moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd says board approves asset write-off of 11.6 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) Equity changes/IPOs

* Long Yuan Construction Group Co Ltd says gets regulator’s approval to issue shares in private placement

* Yunda Holding Co Ltd says cuts share issue size to 4.1 billion yuan ($615.70 million) from 4.5 billion yuan previously

* Jiangsu Luokai Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd says online part of initial Shanghai share offering attracted interest amounting to 7,611 times amount on offer M&A

* Beijing Hualubaina Film & TV Co Ltd, Says scraps asset restructuring, share trade to resume on Sept 29

* Great Wall Motor Co Ltd says A-share trade to halt from Sept 29 pending announcement related to unit’s investment in Australia’s Pilbara Minerals Ltd (Compiled by Samuel Shen)