China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +2.6 pct, CSI300 +2.8 pct, HSI +2.6 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 17.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8855 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +2.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* U.S. expects immediate action from China on trade commitments

* China to stimulate domestic demand as downward economic pressure increases

* China drives stunning growth in global trademark applications, UN says

* China imports first U.S. crude in two months, traders still wary

* China to resume U.S. soy imports, but action on tariffs uncertain -USDA chief

* China grain traders await lower tariffs before returning to US market

* Congo declares cobalt “strategic”, nearly tripling royalty rate

* Moody’s says China’s structured finance market to perform well overall in 2019 but slowing economy poses risks Data:

* China Nov factory activity up a touch but client demand ebbs - Caixin PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* Tencent Music presses play on $1.2 billion U.S. IPO

* Tianqi buys stake in lithium miner SQM from Nutrien for $4.1 bln

* Congo state miner in production-sharing deal with Chinese firm

Equity changes/IPOs

* Singapore’s GIC Increases Stake In China Oilfield Services - HKEx Filing

* Muyuan Foods to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan in share private placement M&A

* Ningbo Shanshan wins bid for stake in investment firm for 936.0 million yuan Regulation

* Dongfeng Automobile warned by regulator for violations of information disclosure rules Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chongqing Water receives government supporting fund of 146.6 million yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)