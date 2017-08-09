China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 8.1 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.708 per dollar, 2.9 pct firmer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* N.Korea says considering strike on Guam after Trump warns of “fire and fury”
* Nine dead, 164 injured in China Sichuan quake
* Trump appears to grant China banks sanctions reprieve after UN deal
* U.S. finds China aluminum foil subsidized, imposes duties
* Aluminium hits 2-1/2 year peak above $2,000/T on China shutdowns
* Philippines says China wanted non-legally binding South China Sea code
* China July exports, imports weaker than expected, cloud global outlook
* China banking regulator says property loan risks under control Data due:
* China July consumer price inflation data due on Aug 9
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Focus Media Network posts HY loss attributable HK$11.4 mln
* Wanda Film posts box office revenues for July, January-July
* Sichuan Chuantou Energy’s H1 net profit down 12 pct, H1 on-grid power output down 7.6 pct
* Poly Real Estate’s July contract sales up 36.4 pct, wins land auctions with consortium
* Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine says HY profit was HK$257.3 mln
* China Shanshui Cement to record HY net loss, updates on former senior management of Shandong Shanshui
* Beiqi Foton Motor’s vehicle sales up 19.2 pct y/y in January-July
* Evergreen International Holdings expects to record an increase in HY loss
Equity changes/IPOs
* Online part of Changzhou Youon Public Bicycle System’s Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Hunan Keli Motor’s Shenzhen IPO oversubscribed in online tranche
* Anhui Zhonghuan Environmental Protection Technology sets price for Shenzhen IPO
* China Publishing & Media aims to raise 1.2 bln yuan in Shanghai IPO Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China United Network’s e-commerce centres with Tencent, Alibaba at initial stages of development
* Marriott set to woo Chinese tourists with Alibaba deal
* Gigadevice Semiconductor scraps asset restructuring plan
* Baofeng Group’s unit, controlling shareholder to set up online micro-credit firm with partner
* Beijing Jingkelong Co enters into agreement with Beijing Shoulian Company
* Porton Fine Chemicals to set up industry fund worth 5.0 bln yuan with partners (Compiled by Andrew Galbraith)