July 8, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

China securities regulator says to ease A-shares restrictions for foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stock listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges to attract more foreign capital and support the economy.

The regulator said it will allow foreign nationals working in China to open so-called A-shares securities accounts and also let qualified foreigners working overseas for Chinese firms listed on mainland exchanges to open A-share securities accounts. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Min Zhang)

