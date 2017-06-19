FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hong Kong stocks rise the most in 6 weeks on new listing-board plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong stocks rise the most in 6 weeks on new listing-board plan

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent, to 25,924.55, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 10,520.80 points.

The Hong Kong stock exchange unveiled a long-awaited proposal for a new stock listing board on Friday that will offer special voting rights and waive profitability requirements, in a drive to attract firms that typically choose New York over the Hong Kong bourse.

The proposal for a third board for "new economy" companies would let Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) make a play for secondary listings from Chinese firms such as Alibaba Group and Baidu Inc. They were drawn to New York due to less stringent rules on profitability and share structures.

Technology stocks rose sharply on Monday, with an index tracking the sector up roughly 2 percent. Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent gained 2.3 percent.

The financial sector rose 1.3 percent, with shares HKEX up nearly 3 percent. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.