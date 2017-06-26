FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Hong Kong shares rise as city prepares for 20th anniversary of handover
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in 2 months

Hong Kong shares rise as city prepares for 20th anniversary of handover

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares started the week on a bullish note, with tech shares and mainland property firms leading the main indexes higher on Monday.

Sentiment is turning upbeat ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British colonial rule to the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to mark the event, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 25,871.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 10,530.66 points.

All main sectors, expect for telecommunication, rose.

The IT sector rose 1.3 percent, while an index tracking mainland properties jumped 2.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.