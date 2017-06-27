FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slip, as start-up board tumbles most in nearly 2 years
June 27, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong stocks slip, as start-up board tumbles most in nearly 2 years

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks dipped on Tuesday, as any optimism from solid China industrial profit data was offset by the sour mood from a tumble in the growth enterprise market (GEM) for start-ups due to worries over potential policy changes.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 25,839.99, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 10,498.07 points.

Investors largely looked past news that profits at China's industrial companies surged 16.7 percent in May from a year earlier.

A nearl-10 percent slump in GEM, the biggest drop in nearly two years, soured the mood. Over a dozen small-caps lost over 50 percent on Tuesday - some tumbling over 90 percent - amid speculation the Hong Kong stock exchange would delist thinly-traded stocks.

China Jicheng Holdings lost 94 percent, while Greaterchina Professional Services tumbled 93 percent.

Most sectors lost ground as the Hang Seng appears to be losing steam.

Investors are looking for new catalyst as Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong from June 29 to July 1 to mark the 20th anniversary of the handover of the city from British colonial rule to the mainland. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

