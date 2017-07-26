Hong Kong shares rise despite profit-taking, helped by energy stocks

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday as gains by energy and financial shares overcame sluggishness in other sectors hit by profit-taking after the Hang Seng index temporarily breached the 27,000 mark in early trade.

The benchmark Hang Seng index finished 0.3 percent, or 88.97 points, higher at 26,941.02.

The benchmark index is on track for a seventh straight month of gains in July, which would be its longest such rally in 10 years.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.5 percent at 10,831.50.

Consumer cyclicals and technology shares, which were the leading gainers in the previous session, took the biggest hit.

AAC Technologies and Tencent Holdings, down 3 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, were the biggest drags on the benchmark.

However, a solid jump in energy shares lifted the index, as oil prices continued to rally, holding near eight-week highs hit in the previous session.

Energy sector heavyweights Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC rose between 1.7 percent and 3 percent.

China Construction Bank and ICBC were also among the top performers, up 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)