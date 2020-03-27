CORRECTED-Hong Kong stocks end week higher, tracking global rally

(Correct index changes in 2nd bullet)

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.9%

* HSI +0.1%, HSCE +0.1%, CSI300 +0.3%

* FTSE China A50 +0.5%

March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday to finish the week higher, joining a global rally as investors bet policymakers will roll out more measures to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, to 23,484.28, while the China Enterprises Index also gained 0.6%, to 9,504.92.

** For the week, HSI climbed 3% and HSCE gained 4.2%, both snapping a two-week sell-off.

** Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and “do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.”

** In China, the latest dismal economic readings also reinforced hopes that Beijing would roll out more monetary and fiscal measures to bolster its economy.

** Profits at China’s industrial firms slumped in the first two months of the year to their lowest in at least a decade, with the mining, manufacturing and power sectors all seeing sharp falls as the virus outbreak battered the economy.

** “The profit outlook will remain bleak before new stimulus to aggregate demand,” said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai. “The worldwide lockdowns will continue to weigh on the economy.”

** Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the outbreak.

** China on Thursday ordered local airlines to maintain only one route to any country and limit flights per such routes to one per week, effective March 29. Foreign airlines have also been ordered to cut routes to China to one and limit flights to one per week, although many had already stopped flying to the country.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.09%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 3.88%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0895 per U.S. dollar at 08:32 GMT, 0.28% weaker than the previous close of 7.07.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, up 4.28%, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, gaining 4.21%, and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, up by 3.3%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, which was down 4.93%, Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which fell 2.73%, and New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, down by 2.51%.

** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.34% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)