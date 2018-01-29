Hang Seng's 7-day win streak snapped as Hong Kong market takes a breather

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.6 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.5 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 0.7 percent lower; property sector down 0.9 percent

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as the market took a breather after repeatedly hitting record highs.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 187.23 points or 0.56 percent at 32,966.89. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.47 percent to 13,659.59. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.3 percent while the IT sector dipped 0.47 percent, the financial sector was 0.67 percent lower and property sector dipped 0.9 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd up 3.99 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which was down 4.80 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.97 percent at 3,523.5009 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.81 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.01 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3272 per U.S. dollar at 08:25 GMT, 0.04 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.3295. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 10.81 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 17.2 percent.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd up 5.03 percent, followed by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gaining 3.99 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd up by 3.43 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd which was down 5.00 percent, China Vanke Co Ltd which fell 4.3 percent and Huatai Securities Co Ltd down by 3.5 percent. ** About 3.72 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 161.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.30 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 4.01 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.64 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)