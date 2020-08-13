HK shares end flat ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review

* HSI -0.05%, HSCE +0.28%

* Beijing, Washington to review Phase 1 trade deal progress

* Telecommunication firms surge; Tencent, Geely fall

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed flat on Thursday as caution prevailed ahead of a crucial U.S.-China meeting this weekend to discuss the progress of the bilateral trade deal.

** U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the principal negotiators for the two countries, will review the Phase 1 trade pact and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during a video conference this Saturday.

** Under the Phase 1 trade deal signed in January, China had pledged to boost purchases of U.S. goods by some $200 billion over 2017 levels, including agricultural and manufactured products, energy and services. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down at 13.35 points or 0.05% at 25,230.67. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.28% to 10,244.6. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 0.63%, the financial sector ended 0.56% lower and the property sector edged up 0.04%.

** Telecommunication firms gained with China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd surged 25.6%, while China Telecom Corp Ltd advanced 11.11%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Tencent Holdings Ltd, which was down 2.02%, China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd, which fell 1.42% and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, down by 1.41%.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.04% at 3,320.73 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.26%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.11%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 1.78% firmer. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9441 per U.S. dollar at 0815 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.