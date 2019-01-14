HK shares end lower as China trade slump spooks investors

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.38 pct * China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.55 percent * HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.1 percent lower; property sector down 1 percent Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended weaker on Monday after a surprise drop in Chinese exports and imports in December heightened concerns over an economic slowdown in the world's biggest trading nation and deteriorating global demand. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.38 percent at 26,298.33 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index dropped 1.55 percent to 10,292.44 points. ** China's December exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years and imports contracted, official data showed on Monday, pointing to further weakening in the world's second-largest economy and soft global demand. ** The weak Chinese data pulled oil prices 1 percent lower on Monday, with Brent crude slipping below $60 per barrel, weighing on energy firms. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.6 percent. ** The IT sector closed 2.58 percent weaker, the financial sector ended 1.07 percent lower and the property sector closed 1.03 percent down. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Bank of Communications Co Ltd , which ended 0.48 percent higher, while the biggest loser was CNOOC Ltd , which closed 4.99 percent lower. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.71 percent at 2,535.77 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.87 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.94 percent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.97 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.758 per U.S. dollar at 0820 GMT, 0.13 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.7666. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangdong Investment Ltd , which closed up 1.06 percent, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , which ended 0.79 percent higher and Bank of Communications Co Ltd , which closed 0.63 percent firmer. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were BYD Co Ltd , which ended down 6.84 percent, CNOOC Ltd , which closed 4.7 percent lower and Huaneng Power International Inc , which ended 3.9 percent down. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)