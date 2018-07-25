HK shares up, led by energy stocks; Beijing stimulus improves sentiment

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks, as sentiment improved on signs Beijing is loosening monetary and fiscal policies to prevent a drastic slowdown in the economy.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent to 28,920.90, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent to 11,074.16 points. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.2 percent while the IT sector rose 1.25 percent, the financial sector was 0.46 percent higher and property sector rose 1.64 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Sands China Ltd up 4.4 percent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd which was down 1.40 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.39 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.46 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.777 per U.S. dollar at 08:32 GMT, 0.4 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.8041. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 4.2 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 6.3 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 1.01 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CNOOC Ltd up 3.54 percent, followed by Air China Ltd gaining 3.44 percent and CITIC Ltd up by 3.21 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Railway Group Ltd which was down 1.34 percent, Guangdong Investment Ltd which fell 1.3 percent and Hengan International Group Company Ltd down by 0.6 percent. ** About 1.68 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 82.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.03 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.49 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.14 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)