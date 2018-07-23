HK stocks edge higher on financials as Beijing injects liquidity

* Hang Seng up 0.1 pct; HSCE rises 0.5 pct HSI financial sector sub-index 0.6 pct higher; property sector up 0.7 pct

* China c.bank injects 502 bln yuan via MLF in unexpected move

July 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Monday, as declines in tech and consumer shares were offset by strength in financial and property plays after Beijing moved to ease fears of liquidity shortages.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 28,256.12 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 10,731.36 points.

** On Friday, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) released long-awaited draft rules on commercial banks’ wealth management products (WMPs). The rules are seen as less stringent than expected.

** Meanwhile, China’s central bank on Monday lent 502 billion yuan ($74.36 billion) to financial institutions via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) in an unexpected move to inject liquidity into the banking system.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.4 percent, the IT sector dipped 1.52 percent, the financial sector was 0.62 percent higher, and the property sector rose 0.66 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Link Real Estate Investment Trust, up 2.59 percent, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd which was down 3.81 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.08 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.33 percent . ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7826 per U.S. dollar at 08:25 GMT, 0.06 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.7864. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 5.66 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 8.8 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has declined 2.52 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Railway Group Ltd , up 6.27 percent, followed by China Communications Construction Co Ltd, gaining 4.62 percent, and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, up by 3.54 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which was down 4.51 percent, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 4.0 percent, and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd , down by 3.8 percent. ** About 1.95 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 98.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.98 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.52 billion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)