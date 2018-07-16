HK stocks end flat as China Q2 growth softens

* Hang Seng index ends 0.1 pct higher

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.4 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is flat; property sector down 0.6 percent

July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark index ended little changed on Monday, as China posted a moderate second-quarter economic slowdown that was in line with expecations.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was steady at 28,539.66 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index ended 0.39 percent lower to 10,704.26. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares closed 0.4 percent higher, while the IT sector ended 0.25 percent firmer, the financial sector closed 0.01 percent lower and property sector ended down 0.59 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd up 2.7 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd which was down 2.15 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.36 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.85 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6862 per U.S. dollar at 0823 GMT, 0.2 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6993. ** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was down 4.66 percent this year, while China’s H-share index lost 8.2 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng declined 1.48 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Gas Holdings Ltd , which ended 2.79 percent higher, followed by China Resources Land Ltd, which closed up 1.87 percent and SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD, which closed 1.36 percent firmer. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Byd Co Ltd, which closed down 5.72 percent, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, which ended 3.2 percent lower and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which closed down 2.3 percent. ** About 1.28 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 64.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.99 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.49 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 19.24 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)