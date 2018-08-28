HK stocks end higher as Mexico-U.S. trade deal boosts sentiment

* Hang Seng index closes 0.28 pct firmer

* China Enterprises index rises 0.44 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index up 0.24 pct, property sector flat

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended firmer on Tuesday, tracking regional markets cautiously, as investors hope a deal between the United States and Mexico to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement could boost the global trade outlook.

** The Hang Seng index ended 0.3 percent higher at 28,351.62, while the China Enterprises Index closed up 0.4 percent at 11,097.59 points. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares ended 0.6 percent firmer, while the IT sector closed up 0.75 percent. The financial sector ended up 0.24 percent, while the property sector was flat. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was up 2.7 percent, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which closed down 3.29 percent.

** Shares of COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd rose 7.3 pct to HK$8.19, the highest since Feb. 1, after the ports operator unveiled robust first-half profit and said it sees little impact from the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,780.899 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.19 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.5 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.06 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8063 per U.S. dollar at 0830 GMT, 0.14 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.816. ** China’s central bank raised its daily guidance rate for the yuan by the most in nearly 15 months on Tuesday as part of its latest move to put a floor under the currency.

** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index slipped 5.51 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was down 5.6 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng declined 1.09 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Sinopharm Group Co Ltd , which ended up 7.2 percent, followed by Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which closed 5.4 percent higher and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which ended up 3.51 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which ended down 7.4 percent, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, which closed 1.9 percent lower and China Gas Holdings Ltd, which ended down 1.4 percent. ** About 1.70 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 99.7 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.71 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.20 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.08 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 10.69, as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3.4 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 2.12 percent to HK$18.38 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.28 percent on the day at 4,971.23 points. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)