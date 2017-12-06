HK stocks fall most in a year on Tecent drop, North Korea jitters

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest single-day loss in over a year on Wednesday, with sentiment hurt by a tumble in index heavyweight Tencent and simmering worries over North Korea.

** At close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 618.00 points or 2.14 percent at 28,224.80. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.8 percent to 11,162.58.

** Chinese Internet giant Tencent dropped roughly 3 percent to a one-month low on profit-taking.

** The official state-run newspaper in northeastern China’s Jilin city, near the border with North Korea, on Wednesday published a page of “common sense” advice on how readers can protect themselves from a nuclear weapons attack or explosion. The article was widely circulated via social media. **The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.4 percent while the IT sector dipped 3.06 percent , the financial sector was 2.16 percent lower and property sector dipped 1.04 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd up 0.15 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd which was down 12.61 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.29 percent at 3,294.1262 points while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.6 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.54 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.97 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6142 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.6188. ** So far this year, the Hang Seng index is up 31.1 percent, while China’s H-share index is up 22.2 percent. The Hang Seng has declined 1.15 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Telecom Corp Ltd up 0.26 percent and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd gaining 1.1 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd which was down 9.21 percent, Byd Co Ltd which fell 7.1 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd down by 5.9 percent. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 36.00 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 13.16 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 0.75 percent to HK$18.83 trillion ($2.41 trillion). ($1 = 7.8153 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsrooml Editing by Kim Coghill)