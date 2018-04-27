HK stocks track Asian markets higher, led by IT, energy sectors

* Hang Seng index ends 0.9 pct higher

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1 percent

* HSI financial sector sub-index is flat; property sector up 0.6 percent

April 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, led by IT and energy stocks, tracking gains in Asian markets following an overnight rebound in U.S. technology shares.

** The Hang Seng index ended 0.9 percent higher at 30,280.67, while the China Enterprises Index closed 1 percent higher at 12,066.58 points.

** For the week, Hang Seng fell 0.5 percent, while HSCE rose 0.1 percent.

**The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.9 percent, while the IT sector climbed 1.41 percent, the financial sector was 0.43 percent higher and property sector gained 0.6 percent. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, which gained 4.81 percent, while the biggest loser was China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, which lost 6.37 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.23 percent at 3,075.0301, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.04 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.82 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.66 percent higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3415 per U.S. dollar at 0817 GMT, 0.16 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.3315. ** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 0.3 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 2.1 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng dropped 0.28 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CRRC Corp Ltd up 4.91 percent, followed by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp gaining 4.62 percent and China Mobile Ltd up by 3.74 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd, which lost 2.71 percent, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, which dropped 2.2 percent and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd down by 1.9 percent. ** About 1.66 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 90.3 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.84 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.82 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 21.77 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.26 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)