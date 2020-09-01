Hong Kong shares close higher on strong China manufacturing data

* HSI +0.03%, HSCE +0.22%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, led by shares of tech firms, as sentiment was lifted by strong readings on China’s manufacturing sector that reflected a bounce-back in the world’s second-largest economy from the coronavirus crisis.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 7.80 points or 0.03% at 25,184.85. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.22% to 10,013.32. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.7%, while the IT sector rose 2.11%, the financial sector ended 0.12% lower and the property sector dipped 1%.

** China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index(PMI) showed . ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which gained 4.4%. ** Hong Kong shares of BYD Co Ltd gained 13.8% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s coaches were selected for California purchasing contract. ** Shares of Meitu Inc, a selfie image-enhancing app, rose 8.2%, while smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp gained 8.9%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.44% at 3,410.61, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.54%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.01%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8343 per U.S. dollar at 0807 GMT, 0.2% firmer than the previous close of 6.8483. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Byd Co Ltd up 13.83%, followed by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, gaining 4.4% and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, up by 3.26%. (Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)