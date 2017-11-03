FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end firmer despite China slowdown concerns
November 3, 2017 / 8:23 AM / in 2 hours

Hong Kong shares end firmer despite China slowdown concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended firmer on Friday, as China slowdown worries were offset by the upbeat mood from strength on Wall Street and relief that a centrist was appointed head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 28,603.61, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 11,602.40 points

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 0.6 percent but the HSCE lost 0.4 percent.

Investors were relieved by news that Fed Governor Jerome Powell would become the new head of the U.S. central bank, signalling policy continuity.

Meanwhile, further gains in main U.S. equity indexes also helped offset a private survey showing activity growth in China’s services sector remained modest in October and was much weaker than historical trends.

Most sectors rose. An index tracking IT companies gained 1.4 percent. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
