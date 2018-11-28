Hong Kong shares end firmer; Tencent boosts gains

* HSI +1.3 pct, HSCE +1.1 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct

* Tencent hits an eight-week high on Japan mobile payment plans

* HSI financial sector sub-index ends 0.9 percent higher; IT sector up 3.4 percent

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, with tech giant Tencent Holdings driving gains after its shares jumped on plans to roll out mobile payment services in Japan. ** At the close, the Hang Seng index was up 1.3 percent at 26,682.56 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent to 10,634.71 points. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng, tracking energy shares, ended 1.6 percent firmer, while the IT sector closed up 3.4 percent, the financial sector ended 0.9 percent higher and the property sector closed up 1.5 percent. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd drove gains in the IT sector, and for the Hang Seng overall after the company partnered with Japanese chat app operator Line Corp to offer mobile payment services in Japan. ** Tencent’s shares touched an eight-week high and closed 3.6 percent higher; the company enjoys a 9.35 percent weighting on the Hang Seng index.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which gained up 3.71 percent, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which ended down 0.67 percent. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index ended 1.1 percent higher at 2,601.74 points and the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.3 percent. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.69 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.02 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.956 per U.S. dollar at 0819 GMT, 0.05 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.9525. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, which closed up 3.85 percent, followed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, which ended 3.69 percent higher and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which closed up 3.05 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which closed down 4.39 percent, ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, which ended 0.9 percent lower and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which ended 0.5 percent down. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)