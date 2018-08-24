Hong Kong shares end lower as Sino-U.S. trade talks fizzle

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.43 pct China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.32 percent HSI financial sector sub-index is 0.7 percent lower; property sector up 0.1 percent

* Energy sector boosted by CNOOC results

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong ended lower on Friday, tracking regional stock markets, after talks between the United States and China ended without progress, and as investors awaited a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman for monetary policy clues.

** The Hang Seng index ended 0.4 percent lower to 27,671.87, while the China Enterprises Index closed down 0.3 percent to 10,779.71 points. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares ended up 1.4 percent, driven by strong corporate results. The IT sector closed 1.45 percent lower, the financial sector ended down 0.7 percent and property sector closed 0.08 percent lower. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, which ended 3.89 percent higher, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which closed down 2.72 percent.

** CNOOC shares had earlier risen as much as 5.5 percent after it posted strong first-half results. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.18 percent at 2,724.6244 points, while its blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.16 percent higher. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.17 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.85 percent higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8804 per U.S. dollar at 0826 GMT, 0.08 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.8749, and on track for its 11th weekly loss, the longest on record. ** As of previous trading session, the Hang Seng index lost 7.11 percent this year, while China’s H-share index slipped 7.6 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng declined 2.77 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were CNOOC Ltd, which ended up 3.89 percent, followed by Hengan International Group Co Ltd, which closed 1.87 percent firmer and Bank of Communications Co Ltd, which ended 1.25 percent higher. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CGN Power Co Ltd, which ended down 3.14 percent, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which closed 2.8 percent lower and China Resources Land Ltd, which ended 2.7 percent weaker. ** About 1.54 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 91.8 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.68 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.51 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 17.47 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 10.52 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 3.4 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index climbed 2.51 percent to HK$18.07 trillion. ** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was higher by 0.42 percent on the day at 5,095.89 points. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)