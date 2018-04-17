Hong Kong shares end lower; ZTE ban reignites trade war fears

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.8 pct; HSCE closes 0.9 percent lower

* U.S. sanction against ZTE reignites trade fear fears

* HIS financial sector sub-index is 0.7 percent lower; property sector down 0.8 percent

April 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower for a fourth session on Tuesday, pulled down by technology shares, after U.S. sanctions against Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE reignited trade war fears.

** The Hang Seng index ended down 0.8 percent at 30,062.75, while the China Enterprises Index closed 0.9 percent lower at 11,900.48 points.

** The U.S. Department of Commerce has banned American companies from selling components to ZTE Corp for seven years, in a move that roiled an otherwise calm market as China’s quarterly GDP data came largely within expectations. ZTE was suspended from trading on Tuesday. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares ended 0.2 percent up, while IT sector closed 1.68 percent lower, financial sector ended down 0.73 percent and property sector closed 0.83 percent down. ** The top gainer on Hang Seng was Bank of East Asia Ltd , which ended up 2.01 percent, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which closed 5.64 percent lower. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 1.6 percent at 3,748.64 points, its lowest since August 2017, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent to 3,066.80 points, its lowest closing since May 2017. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.49 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.06 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.2783 per U.S. dollar at 0819 GMT, 0.04 percent weaker than the previous close of 6.2761. ** As of previous session, the Hang Seng index was up 1.33 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 2.6 percent. As of previous close, the Hang Seng rose 0.74 percent this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, which ended up 2.25 percent, followed by CNOOC Ltd, which closed 1.63 percent higher and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd that gained 1.25 percent. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which was down 4.38 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which ended down 3.1 percent and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd , which closed down by 2.9 percent. ** About 1.98 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 106.6 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.85 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.88 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 22.65 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.43 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)