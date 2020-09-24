Hong Kong shares end near 4-month low as global recovery hopes falter

* HSI -1.8%, HSCE -2.0%, CSI300 -1.9%

* Evergrande falls on report of letter seeking local govt support

* U.S. Fed officials call for more fiscal support

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed near a four-month low on Thursday following a selloff in equity markets worldwide, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials undermined hopes for a quick global recovery.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 431.44 points, or 1.82%, at 23,311.07, its lowest since May 29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.96% to 9,371.19. ** The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.9%, while the IT sector fell 2.9%. The financial sector ended 1.82% lower and the property sector lost 0.18%.

** U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday called for more fiscal stimulus, saying the U.S. economy remains in a “deep hole” of joblessness and weak demand. ** Consecutive drops and resurgence in coronavirus cases abroad are delaying recovery in the United States and leading to market slumps, said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

** HK-listed shares of Chinese No.2 property developer China Evergrande Group fell 5.6% to HK$15.22, the lowest since May 12. Chinese online media posted a letter Evergrande addressed to Guangdong provincial government, dated Aug. 24, to pledge for support for its A-share backdoor listing plan.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.72% at 3,223.18 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.92%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.11%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8244 per U.S. dollar at 08:13 GMT, 0.23% weaker than the previous close of 6.809.