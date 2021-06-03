Hong Kong shares fall as global investors await U.S. data

* Hang Seng index ends down 1.13%

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 1.14%

* HSI financial sector sub-index -1.3%; property sector -1.2%

June 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell on Thursday, tracking regional indexes lower as global investors awaited key U.S. economic data for indications signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 331.59 points or 1.13% at 28,966.03. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.14% to 10,826.78. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 1.48%, the financial sector ended 1.34% lower and the property sector dipped 1.16%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 5.22%, while the biggest loser was CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.57%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.36% at 3,584.21 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.66%. ** China’s services sector expansion slowed in May, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, with weaker overseas demand and increased costs putting pressure on businesses. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.16%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.39%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3937 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.19% weaker than the previous close of 6.3815 amid a flurry of official warnings over one-way bets on yuan appreciation. ** A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets on the yuan reached a near six-month high.