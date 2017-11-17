FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong shares follow Asian market higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks followed Asian markets higher on Friday, with sentiment aided by strong Wall Street earnings and a step forward on U.S. tax reform.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent, to 29,199.04 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 11,608.73 points.

For the week, Hang Seng gained 0.7 percent, while HSCE lost 1.2 percent.

On Friday, the top gainers among H-shares were Air China Ltd, up 4.73 percent, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd gaining 4.31 percent and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, up 3.96 percent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd which fell 2.86 percent, Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd which lost 2.2 percent and China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd down by 2.0 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

