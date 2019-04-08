Hong Kong shares hit over 9-month closing high

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.47 pct

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.87 percent

* HSI energy sector sub-index up 1.6 pct on oil price rise

April 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended firmer on Monday, closing at a more than nine-month peak as a jump in U.S. payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China buoyed investor sentiment, while high oil prices lifted energy stocks. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 140.83 points or 0.47 percent at 30,077.15, its highest close since June 15, 2018. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.87 percent to 11,793.65. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.6 percent as oil prices rose to their highest level since November 2018.

The IT sector ended 0.71 percent higher, while the financial sector closed 0.58 percent higher and the property sector rose 0.13 percent. ** In an effort to support the economy, China will step up its policy of targeted cuts to banks’ required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses that play a key role in economic growth. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which closed 7.11 percent firmer, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which ended 3.01 percent down. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.05 percent at 3,244.81 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.12 percent lower. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.15 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.21 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7205 per U.S. dollar at 0830 GMT, 0.04 percent weaker than previous close of 6.7178. ** The top gainers among H-shares were China National Building Material Co Ltd, which ended 7.46 percent higher, followed by China Tower Corp Ltd, which closed up 5.76 percent and Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd, which ended 4.83 percent higher. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd, which closed down 1.96 percent, Air China Ltd, which ended 1.9 percent lower and China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, which closed lower by 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)