Hong Kong shares rise, aided by China services sector survey

June 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose slightly on Tuesday, with sentiment aided by a private survey showing China’s services sector expanded at a steady pace in May. ** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3 percent, to 31,093.45, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 12,259.32 points.

** China’s services sector expanded at a solid pace last month, with companies accelerating hiring on the back of the strongest optimism for future growth in 11 months, the survey showed.

** The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.2 percent, while the IT sector rose 1.21 percent, the financial sector was 0.19 percent higher and property sector rose 1.13 percent.

** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.09 percent while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.28 percent. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.401 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.04 percent firmer than the previous close of 6.4027. ** As of the previous trading session, the Hang Seng index was up 3.61 percent this year, while China’s H-share index was up 4.6 percent. As of the previous close, the Hang Seng has risen 1.74 percent this month. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd which was down 5.84 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp which fell 2.7 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd down by 2.3 percent. ** About 1.78 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 100.9 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.76 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.89 billion. ** At close, China’s A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.71 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 12.54 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.1 percent. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Hang Seng index has risen by 2.36 percent to HK$20.22 trillion. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)