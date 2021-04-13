Hong Kong shares rise on financials support; tech firms cap gains

* Hang Seng index +0.15%, China Enterprises index HSCE -0.22%

* HSI financial sector sub-index is 1.1% higher

* Hang Seng TECH index down 1.6%

April 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose on Tuesday in a quiet session as financial firms rebounded following two days in the red, and as robust China trade data for March lifted investors’ confidence in the global recovery.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 43.97 points or 0.15% at 28,497.25. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.22% to 10,850.53.

** About 2.06 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, only about 81.2% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.54 billion shares a day.

** China’s exports grew strongly in March on improving global demand as COVID-19 vaccinations progress, and import growth hit a four-year high, adding to signs of a solidifying recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

** China will maintain continuity, stability and sustainability of its economic policies, Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People’s Bank of China, said on Monday.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.4%, the financial sector ended 1.1% higher and the property sector rose 1.07%.

** Tech shares continued to suffer, with the Hang Seng TECH index dipping 1.6%, a day after China imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma’s Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Meituan , which was down 7.44%, JD.Com Inc, which fell 3.49% and Kuaishou Technology, down by 3.14%.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd crept 0.43% higher, bringing its gains for the week to nearly 7% after it was fined $2.75 billion by regulators for abusing its market dominance. Market players say expectations of regulatory action had been largely priced in before the fine.

** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.48% at 3,396.47 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.16%. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)