Hong Kong shares slip on profit-taking in energy, tech stocks

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked gains in energy and technology stocks after a recent rally, while a delay in Sino-U.S. trade talks weighed on sentiment.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 188.47 points, or 0.74%, at 25,178.91. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.08% to 10,313.31. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.5%, while the IT sector fell 0.44%, the financial sector ended 0.43% lower and the property sector eased 0.17%.

** China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which was down 7.66%, led losses in H-shares. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd fell 6.86% and Hengan International Group Company Ltd was down by 5.42%.

** White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said no new high-level talks, related to the trade agreement, have been scheduled between the United States and China.

** Trading in Hong Kong’s securities market, including Stock Connect trading and derivatives, was resumed at 1.30 p.m. (0530 GMT) after a typhoon warning forced cancellation of the morning session, the exchange said. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.24% at 3,408.13 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.5%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.26%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9168 per U.S. dollar at 08:09 GMT, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.9222.